Local News

Injuries Reported in Crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez

Two-vehicle accident occurred at Meadowvale Road; highway shut in both directions for a time

One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. The victim had to be extricated from one of two vehicles involved in the accident. Click to view larger
One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. The victim had to be extricated from one of two vehicles involved in the accident. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:21 p.m. | April 18, 2017 | 4:01 p.m.

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 246 at Meadowvale Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle was reported to be on its roof with an occupant trapped inside. Santa Barbara County firefighters were working to extricate the victim.

Two other occupants escaped injury, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A Calstar medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but later was canceled.

Highway 246 was shut down in both directions for a time after the crash.

The injured people were transported by AMR ambulance to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

Details on their injuries and conditions were not available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

