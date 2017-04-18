Injuries Reported in Crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez

Two-vehicle accident occurred at Meadowvale Road; highway shut in both directions for a time

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 246 at Meadowvale Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle was reported to be on its roof with an occupant trapped inside. Santa Barbara County firefighters were working to extricate the victim.

Two other occupants escaped injury, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A Calstar medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but later was canceled.

Highway 246 was shut down in both directions for a time after the crash.

The injured people were transported by AMR ambulance to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

Details on their injuries and conditions were not available.

