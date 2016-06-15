Injuries Reported In 3-Vehicle Crash West of Santa Maria

Two people were injured after a three-vehicle crash near West Betteravia Road and Brown Road on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene west of Santa Maria at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Those involved in the incident reportedly had minor to moderate injuries, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Both patients were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center. A request for the CalStar medical helicopter was canceled.

The crash occurred near the train tracks in the area so authorities alerted railroads to ensure train traffic was not immediately expected on that route, California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Kenny said.

In addition to county firefighters, crews from Santa Maria Fire Department and Guadalupe Fire Department responded to the incident along with two tow trucks.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.