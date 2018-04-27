Injuries Reported in Goleta Crash Involving Big-Rig, 3 Other Vehicles

Some northbound Highway 101 lanes closed near Fairview Avenue after collision

Northbound Highway 101 traffic came to a halt in Goleta Friday afternoon following a collision involving a big-rig and three other vehicles.

The accident occurred at about 4:45 p.m. at Fairview Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel on scene indicated there were six patients, with one person suffering major injuries and five people with minor injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

All three lanes of the freeway were initially blocked after the collision, with one lane open as of 5:10 p.m., creating a major traffic back-up for the Friday evening commute.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

