Woman Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta

One person was injured and another was arrested on felony DUI charges Friday night in a head-on collision on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.

The collision occurred at about 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of Cathedral Oaks and Evergreen Drive, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A 29-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment, Zaniboni said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Kevin Hooser, 51, of Goleta, who was not injured, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Sgt. Brad Welch of the county Sheriff's Department.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Hooser was eastbound on Cathedral Oaks when he lost control of his Ford Focus and collided with a westbound Honda Civic, Welch said. The woman who was hurt was in the Civic.

The collision was under investigation by the county Sheriff’s Department.

