Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta

Victim taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital; Kevin Hooser, 51, of Goleta booked into county jail

One person was injured Friday night in a head-on collision on Cathedral Oaks Road at Evergreen Drive in Goleta. The driver of one of the vehicles reportedly was arrested on DUI charges. Click to view larger
One person was injured Friday night in a head-on collision on Cathedral Oaks Road at Evergreen Drive in Goleta. The driver of one of the vehicles reportedly was arrested on DUI charges. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:20 a.m. | February 23, 2018 | 9:17 p.m.

One person was injured and another was arrested on felony DUI charges Friday night in a head-on collision on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.

The collision occurred at about 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of Cathedral Oaks and Evergreen Drive, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A 29-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment, Zaniboni said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Kevin Hooser, 51, of Goleta, who was not injured, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Sgt. Brad Welch of the county Sheriff's Department.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Hooser was eastbound on Cathedral Oaks when he lost control of his Ford Focus and collided with a westbound Honda Civic, Welch said. The woman who was hurt was in the Civic.

The collision was under investigation by the county Sheriff’s Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Sheriff’s deputies interview a suspectd drunken driver following a head-on crash on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta that sent one woman to the hospital. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s deputies interview a suspectd drunken driver following a head-on crash on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta that sent one woman to the hospital. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 