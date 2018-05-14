Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Crash in Carpinteria

Injuries were reported Monday in vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles, occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes, the CHP said.

At least one person suffered moderate injuries in the collision, according to emergency radio traffic, and other reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The incident was causing a traffic backup during the morning commute.

Additional details were not immediately available.

