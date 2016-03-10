3 Hurt in Highway 101 Crash in Near Garden Street Santa Barbara

Three people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes between Garden and Milpas streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle braked to avoid some boxes that fell from a flatbed truck, and was rear-ended by a vehicle that was following, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The damaged vehicles ended up in the center divider, and the truck exited the freeway at Milpas, the CHP said.

The three people who were hurt suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, de Ponce said.

A considerable amount of debris on the roadway was being cleaned up by emergency personnel on scene.

Traffic was backed up in the area due to the closure of the left-hand lane.

