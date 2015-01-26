Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Crash Near Buellton

Emergency crews responded late Monday night to a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 101 south of Buellton.

The crash, involving as many as five vehicles, occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the Three Bridges area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported four people injured, but details were not immediately available.

Two vehicles came to rest about 30 feet off the roadway, the CHP said, and three others ended up in the center divider.

One vehicle struck the wreckage of the initial collision, the CHP said.

At least one person was trapped in a damaged vehicle and had to be extricated, the CHP said.

Light rain was falling in areas of the county at the time, but it was not known whether that was a factor in the crash.

