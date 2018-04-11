Man Injured in Highway 101 Crash Near Goleta

One person was severely injured Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Around 4:30 p.m., a female driver lost control of her vehicle and hit a van that was broken down on the side of the highway near the Turnpike Road offramp, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The collision injured the van's driver, who was outside of his vehicle at the time, Zaniboni said.

The man was transported to a Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with injuries, and the driver of the sedan and a passenger in the van were uninjured.

There was damage to both vehicles and the collision briefly blocked the slow lane of Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No further details were available.

