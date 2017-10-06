Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:53 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Major Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Rollover Crash in Goleta

Southbound vehicle struck center divider and came to rest on its roof in northbound lanes near Storke Road overpass

One person suffered major injuries Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 101 in Goleta. Two others sustained minor injuries. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | October 6, 2017

One person suffered major injuries Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in Goleta.

The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. just north of Storke Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The southbound Toyota Avalon struck the center divider at high speed and overturned, coming to rest in the northbound lanes, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The injured person had to be extricated from the wreckage, Zaniboni said, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The patient's name and details on his condition were not available.

Two other people in the vehicle sustained minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital, Zaniboni said.

.Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews and an AMR ambulance responded to the collision along with the CHP.

