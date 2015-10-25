Passenger Hospitalized after SUV Rollover Wreck on Highway 101 in Goleta

Advice

Authorities say northbound vehicle blew a tire and overturned near Storke Road exit ramp

One person was injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. to northbound Highway 101, just before the Storke Road/Glen Annie Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle involved, an SUV, blew a tire and overturned, ending up on its roof about 15-20 feet up an embankment, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One freeway lane was shut down for a time, causing some traffic congestion.

A female passenger suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The victim’s identity and the condition were not disclosed. No other details have been released.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

