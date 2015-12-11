Major Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Wreck North of Gaviota

Advice

Emergency personnel responded Friday night to an injury accident on Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel.

The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred at about 5:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes on the Nojoqui Grade, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 10-year-old boy suffered major injuries in the crash, while his father had minor to moderate injuries, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter picked up the boy for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said while the father was taken by ground ambulance to Cottage.

Officials shut down the freeway to allow the helicopter to land.

The victims' names and details on their conditions were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.