Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Collision in Montecito

Evening commuter traffic backed up after crash in southbound lanes near Sheffield Drive

One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 in Montecito Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | May 31, 2018 | 6:06 p.m.

A three-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Montecito Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital and backed up evening commuter traffic through Santa Barbara. 

The 5 p.m. collision happened in the southbound lanes near Sheffield Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol

One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries and tow trucks responded to the scene to clear the vehicles, the CHP said. 

Additional details were not available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

