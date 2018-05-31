Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Collision in Montecito

Evening commuter traffic backed up after crash in southbound lanes near Sheffield Drive

A three-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Montecito Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital and backed up evening commuter traffic through Santa Barbara.

The 5 p.m. collision happened in the southbound lanes near Sheffield Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries and tow trucks responded to the scene to clear the vehicles, the CHP said.

Additional details were not available.

