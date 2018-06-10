Injuries Reported in Multivehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito

6 vehicles involved in chain-reaction collision in northbound lanes near San Ysidro Road

Several injuries were reported Sunday afternoon in a multivehicle collision on Highway 101 in Montecito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck, involving six vehicles, occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes near San Ysidro Road, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

Five people were hurt — two with moderate injuries and three with minor injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

One freeway lane was blocked following the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

