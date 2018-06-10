Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:21 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Injuries Reported in Multivehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito

6 vehicles involved in chain-reaction collision in northbound lanes near San Ysidro Road

Emergency personnel assisting accident victims Click to view larger
Five people were reported injured Sunday afternoon in a multivehicle collision on Highway 101 in Montecito. The crash, involving six vehicles, occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes near San Ysidro Road. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 10, 2018 | 4:29 p.m.

Several injuries were reported Sunday afternoon in a multivehicle collision on Highway 101 in Montecito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck, involving six vehicles, occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes near San Ysidro Road, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

Five people were hurt — two with moderate injuries and three with minor injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

One freeway lane was blocked following the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Emergency personnel assisting accident victims Click to view larger
A multivehicle collision backed up northbound Highway 101 traffic through Montecito late Sunday afternoon. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 