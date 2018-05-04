Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Highway 101 Crash in Goleta

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision near Los Carneros Road

Several people were injured in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Goleta Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision, in which one vehicle ended up in a ditch on the side of the roadway, was reported at 7:53 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 at Los Carneros Road.

The CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire, and American Medical Response arrived at the scene to find three people with moderate injuries and at least two with minor injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

All lanes were open to traffic as of 8:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

Tow trucks were called to remove damaged vehicles and the CHP will investigate the cause of the collision.

No further details were available.

