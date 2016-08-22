Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash Near Santa Maria

One person taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center

At least one person was injured Monday afternoon in a rollover accident at Main Street and Black Road west of Santa Maria.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to a collision involving two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle, a sedan, ended up on its roof.

An injured person in one of the vehicles was unconscious and had to be extricated by firefighters, according to emergency radio traffic.

The victim was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

