Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Refugio State Beach

One person was seriously injured Sunday night in a car crash on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast.

The wreck occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Refugio State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A BMW ended up on its side in the center divider, the CHP said.

An occupant suffered moderate injuries, according to emergency radio traffic, and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Additional details were not available Sunday night.

