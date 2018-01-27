Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:57 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

2 Injured in Hit-Run Rollover Crash on Hollister Avenue Near Goleta

Driver of one vehicle could not be located; CHP and sheriff's deputies searching the area

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash late Friday night on Hollister Avenue near Goleta. The CHP indicated the accident might be a hit-and-run. Click to view larger
Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash late Friday night on Hollister Avenue near Goleta. The CHP indicated the accident might be a hit-and-run. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2:18 a.m. | January 27, 2018 | 12:07 a.m.

Emergency crews responded late Friday night to a hit-and-run rollover accident with injuries on Hollister Avenue near Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. on Hollister just west Walnut Lane and the Magnolia Shopping Center, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A Ford Contour ended up on its roof on Hollister, while a Toyota 4Runner crashed through a brick wall, Zaniboni said.

The driver of the 4Runner could not be located, and Zaniboni indicated the crash appeared to be a hit-and-run.

CHP officers and sheriff's deputies were searching the surrounding neighborhood for the missing driver.

The driver of the Contour and a passenger in the 4Runner suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said, and were transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

