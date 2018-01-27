2 Injured in Hit-Run Rollover Crash on Hollister Avenue Near Goleta

Driver of one vehicle could not be located; CHP and sheriff's deputies searching the area

Emergency crews responded late Friday night to a hit-and-run rollover accident with injuries on Hollister Avenue near Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. on Hollister just west Walnut Lane and the Magnolia Shopping Center, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A Ford Contour ended up on its roof on Hollister, while a Toyota 4Runner crashed through a brick wall, Zaniboni said.

The driver of the 4Runner could not be located, and Zaniboni indicated the crash appeared to be a hit-and-run.

CHP officers and sheriff's deputies were searching the surrounding neighborhood for the missing driver.

The driver of the Contour and a passenger in the 4Runner suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said, and were transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available

