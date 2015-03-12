Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Injuries Reported in Santa Maria Apartment Fire

Blaze began in second-floor unit at the Vizcaya Apartments on Sonja Lane

Firefighters battle flames burning through the roof of a Santa Maria apartment building Thursday afternoon. At least two people were reported injured in the blaze.
Firefighters battle flames burning through the roof of a Santa Maria apartment building Thursday afternoon. At least two people were reported injured in the blaze. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 12, 2015 | 5:30 p.m.

At least two people were injured Thursday afternoon when fire broke out a Santa Maria apartment building, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 4:20 p.m. at the Vizcaya Apartments in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane, Fire Chief Dan Orr said.

One person had minor burns, and another suffered smoke inhalation, Orr said.

Several police officers who responded to the scene had their eyes washed out after getting smoke in their eyes, he added. 

Additionally, several firefighters were treated for heat-related ailments by medics at the scene.

The blaze began in an upstairs apartment, and the resident reported hearing "a loud bang" from her patio area, Orr said.

The fire spread into the attic, as firefighters positioned themselves on the roof to access flames in the hard-to-reach areas.

At least six apartments were believed damaged by flames, smoke and/or water, but Orr said crews were still making an assessment. Officials estimated the fire displaced as many as 40 people. Red Cross reportedly was called to help residents.

In addition to Santa Maria Fire Department engine crews plus a support truck, firefighters from Santa Barbara County and Five Cities were called to assist at the scene or staff the city's stations in case of other incidents.

Multiple police officers plus at least three AMR ambulances and a supervisor also responded to the incident as neighbors gathered nearby to watch.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

