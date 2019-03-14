Pixel Tracker

3 Hurt in 2-Vehicle Accident on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara

3 people had to be extricated from wreckage; patients taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries

Emergency personnel extricate 3 people from a vehicle. Click to view larger
Three patients had to be extricated from one of two vehicles involved in a collision Thursday on Chapala Street and Quinto Street in Santa Barbara. They suffered minor to moderate injuries, and were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. (Anthony Wagner / Santa Barbara Police Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:14 p.m. | March 14, 2019 | 11:28 a.m.

Emergency personnel responded Thursday to a vehicle accident with injuries on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Chapala at Quinto Street, according to fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

A Honda Civic that was northbound on Chapala collided with a Toyota RAV4 that was eastbound on Quinto, according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

Santa Barbara city firefighters had to extricate three people from the wreckage of the RAV4, de Ponce told Noozhawk.

The first patient was quickly freed from the wreckage of the RAV4, which came to rest on its side up against a utility pole.

It took about 15 minutes more before the other two patients were extricated, de Ponce said.

Two occupants from the RAV4 and the driver of the Civic were taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Wagner said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Chapala Street was reported shut down in the area after the crash.

"The cause of the accident, where speed may have been a contributing factor, is under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department," Wagner said.

