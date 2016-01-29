Injuries Reported After Vehicle Rollover in Guadalupe

Driver taken to hospital after crash at West Main Street and Pacific Dunes Way

Emergency crews responded Friday to a report of an overturned vehicle in Guadalupe.

The incident involving an SUV occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. at West Main Street and Pacific Dunes Way, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the city of Guadalupe found the Ford SUV on its rooftop with the driver trapped inside, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The female driver reportedly received minor to moderate injuries in the crash but was trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighters removed the driver after a 10-minute extrication process, Zaniboni said.

The woman was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Additional details were not immediately available.

