Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fatal Accident Snarls Southbound Highway 101 Traffic in Santa Barbara

Motorcyclist dies from severe injuries after three-vehicle collision near Olive Mill Road exit that shut down two lanes during afternoon commute time

A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Monday afternoon.
A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Monday afternoon.  (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 10:41 a.m. | July 11, 2016 | 3:41 p.m.

A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to authorities. 

The California Highway PatrolSanta Barbara City Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District and American Medical Response responded to the crash near the southbound Olive Mill Road exit at about 3:20 p.m.

A few additional details about the collision were released Tuesday morning but the motorcyclist's name was not released, pending notification of his family, CHP Officer Jon Gutierrez said. 

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened between the Cabrillo Boulevard and Olive Mill Road exits. 

No arrests were made and there is no suspicion drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, the CHP said. 

The motorcyclist driving a 2015 Yamaha was identified only as a 27-year-old man from Norco in Riverside County.

He suffered severe injuries "which required immediate medical attention" and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the CHP said. 

The other two drivers involved were Patrick Cockrill, 56, of Long Beach, who was driving a Chevrolet truck, and Eric Davis, 36, of Visalia, who was driving a Kenworth box truck, the CHP said. 

The collision is still under investigation.

Initial reports from the CHP said the collision involved a motorcycle and a big-rig truck and that the person suffered major injuries, but CHP incident information later changed that to a fatality. 

"It was a motorcycle versus a truck, not a full semi but a smaller bobcat truck, and another pickup truck was involved somehow," City Fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said after responding to the collision.

He had no details about the victim and said emergency responders were "working on him when I got there." The patient was transported to the hospital, McCoy said.

The collision happened on southbound Highway 101 just north of where the three freeway lanes transition to two lanes, north of the Olive Mill Road offramp. 

Two of the three lanes were closed to traffic for about an hour and a half, and surface roads in the area of the Andree Clark Bird Refuge and East Beach were "all jammed up" with cars, McCoy said. 

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Caltrans officials tweeted that the two-vehicle crash "is backing up traffic for miles into #santabarbara this pm commute so avoid route."   

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 