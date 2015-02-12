Truck Crashes Off Roadway in Mountains Above Santa Barbara

Driver of Chevy Silverado suffered a medical problem in accident on East Camino Cielo

Emergency crews responded Thursday night to a pickup truck that crashed over the side of East Camino Cielo in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

The accident was reported at about 6:40 p.m. on East Camino Cielo, about half a mile east of Highway 154.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department firefighters found the Chevy Silverado about 10 feet off the roadway, according to Mike Eliason, a department spokesman.

Units on scene reported that the vehicle was wedged against a tree.

The male driver suffered some sort of medical problem, Eliason said, but it wasn't known whether that occurred before or after the crash.

There were no injuries as a result of the accident, Eliason said.

The victim was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

