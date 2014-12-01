Injury Accident Reported Near Top of San Marcos Pass

One person hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 154

Emergency personnel responded Monday afternoon to a vehicle accident with injuries near the top of San Marcos Pass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 154 at East Camino Cielo Road, the CHP said.

The vehicle rolled over and ended up in a ditch, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews were performing CPR on a patient at the scene, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The patient was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details on the patient's injuries and condition were not available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

