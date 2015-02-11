3 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on Fairview Avenue in Goleta

Three people were injured, two seriously, on Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle accident on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash in the 300 block of North Fairview was reported at about 2:30 p.m., said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The collision involved a Honda Accord and a Ford Focus, according to emergency radio traffic.

A southbound vehicle on Fairview collided with an eastbound vehicle that was making a turn from Shirrell Way, Eliason said.

A man and woman were in one vehicle, and a woman was driving alone in the other, he said.

Both women were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Eliason said.

The main suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Fairview Avenue was blocked by the wreckage for a time.

The accident was being investigated by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

