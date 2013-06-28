Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Injury Accident Snarls Southbound Freeway Traffic

Two other wrecks add to travel woes on Friday afternoon

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 5:42 p.m. | June 28, 2013 | 4:28 p.m.

Southbound freeway traffic was snarled Friday afternoon by an injury traffic accident near Garden Street, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Highway 101 at the Garden Street offramp, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

A Ford Fiesta rear-ended a Chevy Camaro, resulting in head and neck injuries to the Fiesta driver, Pitney said.

The accident left only one of three lanes open — the slow lane — causing a major backup just as the Friday evening commute was getting under way.

“For people getting on the freeway at Garden going south, it will be clear sailing,” Pitney said.

The injured driver was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His name and details on his condition were not available.

Less than an hour later, an accident on northbound Highway 101 in the Carpinteria area brought traffic to a standstill.

The northbound lanes were reported completely blocked at Santa Monica Road by the wreckage, and one vehicle was engulfed in flames, according to the CHP.

Further details were not immediately available.

In a third incident that occurred at about the same time, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Highway 154, where a vehicle fire had spread to the adjacent vegetation.

Traffic on the rural highway was halted while firefighters doused the blaze, which burned about an acre.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Northbound traffic on Highway 101 came to a standstill Friday afternoon in Carpinteria after an accident near Santa Monica Road. (Gary Lambert photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 