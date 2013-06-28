Injury Accident Snarls Southbound Freeway Traffic

Two other wrecks add to travel woes on Friday afternoon

Southbound freeway traffic was snarled Friday afternoon by an injury traffic accident near Garden Street, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Highway 101 at the Garden Street offramp, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

A Ford Fiesta rear-ended a Chevy Camaro, resulting in head and neck injuries to the Fiesta driver, Pitney said.

The accident left only one of three lanes open — the slow lane — causing a major backup just as the Friday evening commute was getting under way.

“For people getting on the freeway at Garden going south, it will be clear sailing,” Pitney said.

The injured driver was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His name and details on his condition were not available.

Less than an hour later, an accident on northbound Highway 101 in the Carpinteria area brought traffic to a standstill.

The northbound lanes were reported completely blocked at Santa Monica Road by the wreckage, and one vehicle was engulfed in flames, according to the CHP.

Further details were not immediately available.

In a third incident that occurred at about the same time, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Highway 154, where a vehicle fire had spread to the adjacent vegetation.

Traffic on the rural highway was halted while firefighters doused the blaze, which burned about an acre.

