Injury Hit-and-Run Charged in Mysterious Mountain Drive Crash

20-year-old woman arrested after investigators initially found no victims in June 30 wreck

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 4, 2013 | 8:25 p.m.

When a badly damaged SUV was discovered in the Santa Barbara foothills on a Sunday morning in late June, emergency personnel scoured the area, fearing someone may have been seriously injured or killed.

Xochild Togo
But the search of the steep ravine near the 200 block of Mountain Drive turned up nothing, Santa Barbara police said the morning of the June 30 crash.

Later that day, however, a woman who had been a passenger in the white Mazda SUV, which came to rest some 150 feet down a steep hillside, went to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Officer James Studabaker.

She was taken by her father, who reported the incident to authorities, Studabaker said.

A subsequent investigation led to the July 5 arrest of a 20-year-old Santa Barbara woman, Xochild Togo, on charges of hit and run causing injury, Studabaker said.

"We determined that she had driven the vehicle at the time of the injuries to herself and the other occupant," said Studabaker, who identified the injured passenger as Vanessa Reynoso, 21, of Santa Barbara.

Both women suffered numerous bruises, cuts and scrapes, he said.

He said investigators believe several vehicles were involved in the incident, and that they were driving at a high rate of speed in the dark, hilly area at the time of the crash.

A witness told officers he saw several sets of headlights in the area around the time of the crash, and Studabaker said investigators believe another vehicle picked up Reynoso and Togo, who was the registered owner of the vehicle.

"We also originally suspected that alcohol might be involved," Studabaker said, "but due to the time lapse (between the accident and the arrest), we were not able to get physical evidence."

Reynoso told investigators that Togo was sober at the time of the wreck, Studabaker said, and she has not been accused of driving under the influence.

Togo is facing a single misdemeanor count of hit and run causing injury, according to the complaint filed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

She is due in Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment before Judge Thomas R. Adams.

