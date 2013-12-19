Injury Rollover Accident Shuts Down Highway 154

One person suffered minor injuries Thursday in a single-vehicle accident that shut down Highway 154 for a time, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. near Windy Gap on the Santa Barbara side of the San Marcos Pass Road, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The driver of the vehicle, a Toyota pickup, was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by county firefighters, Sadecki said.

The victim, Felix Figueroa, 61, of Santa Barbara, was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Officer Kevin Taulbee.

Further details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.