5 Injured in Highway 101 Collision in Santa Barbara

Right lane of southbound freeway blocked at La Cumbre Road after three-vehicle collision

Five people were injured in a three-car collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Monday morning.

The collision was reported near the La Cumbre Road on-ramp of southbound Highway 101 at about 8:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four people had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department also responded to the scene, where tow trucks were called to clear cars from the roadway.

As of 9 a.m., southbound freeway traffic was backed up to Patterson Avenue because of the accident, which blocked the slow lane, according to SigAlert.com.

As of 9:45 a.m., the CHP categorized it as a minor-injury accident.

