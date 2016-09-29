1 Injured After Single-Vehicle Rollover In Guadalupe

One person was injured Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Guadalupe.

Emergency crews were dispatched at approximately 3 p.m. to the scene near 11th Street and Simas Road, where the vehicle was found 20 feet off the road on the dirt shoulder, according to emergency radio reports.

One person had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Capt. David Zaniboni from Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Guadalupe Fire Department responded to the incident in addition to county Fire Department personnel.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

