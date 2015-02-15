At Least One Seriously Hurt in Two-Vehicle Collision at Santa Maria Intersection

Woman airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crash at corner of Miller Street and Battles Road

A Santa Maria woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries Sunday, following a two-car collision that occurred after a driver ran a red light, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Miller Street and Battles Road, police said.

The collision involved two sedans, which ended up on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Firefighters used specialized equipment to extricate the trapped victim, a 41-year-old woman taken by helicopter to Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries.

The crash occurred when a Honda sedan traveling east on Battles collided in the intersection with a southbound Mazda sedan, according to Lt. Dan Cohen.

“We are confident that one of the vehicles ran a red light,” Cohen said. “Exactly which vehicle that was is still under investigation.”

A 34-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl inside the Mazda at the time of the crash did not receive any injuries, police said. Both occupants are from Santa Maria.

Initial reports were that more than one person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation,” Cohen said. “Whether drugs or alcohol was a factor is also still under investigation.”

Police expect the intersection will remain closed for several hours while the department’s Traffic Bureau complete its investigation.

The drivers’ identities have not yet been disclosed.

