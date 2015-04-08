Inmate Dies at Santa Barbara County Jail

A 59-year-old inmate died Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Custody deputies found Matthew Wilbur of Santa Barbara at about 9:25 a.m. in his single-occupancy cell, "unresponsive and not breathing," said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"Custody deputies and jail medical staff immediately rendered emergency aid to the inmate," Hoover said.

County firefighters and AMR paramedics responded to the scene, but were unable to revive Wilbur, and he was declared dead at the jail.

Coroner's officials were continuing to investigate the cause of death, Hoover said.

