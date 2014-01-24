Inmate Mistakenly Released from County Jail

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance to help locate an inmate who was erroneously released from the Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., 24-year-old Eduardo Guzman Gonzalez was released from jail due to procedural errors.

Gonzalez was booked on a domestic violence charge and was ineligible for release due to a probation violation hold and immigration detainer. Once the erroneous release was identified, the Sheriff’s Department notified local law enforcement agencies and immediately conducted an investigation in an attempt to locate Gonzalez.

The Sheriff’s Department has not been able to find him and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Gonzalez has ties to the Isla Vista and Santa Barbara areas. If you see him, you are asked to not make contact with him, but call 9-1-1 immediately. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

A thorough review of our internal policy is under way to ensure similar events do not occur again.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.