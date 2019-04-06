Pixel Tracker

Inmate Walks Away from Lompoc Federal Prison Camp

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 6, 2019 | 8:57 a.m.
Heriberto Gonzalez Click to view larger
Heriberto Gonzalez

An inmate from the Lompoc federal prison camp was discovered missing Friday night.

At approximately 10:25 p.m., inmate Heriberto Gonzalez, 55, was found missing from the Satellite Prison Camp at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, spokeswoman Suzanne Scott said on Saturday.

Gonzalez is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. Heis 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Gonzalez was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to spend 33 months in prison for aiding and abetting, possession with intent to distribute between 110 to 220 pounds of marijuana. 

After prison staff determined Gonzalez was missing, the United States Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated, Scott said.

Inmates from federal prison camps are considered walkaways because they don’t reside within razor-wire topped fencing, and typically perform chores on prison grounds, only reporting to designated areas at certain times. 

The Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex includes the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary with 1,283 inmates in addition to the prisoners at the camp.

The complex also is home to the Federal Correctional Institution with 1,204 low-security inmates.

Anyone with information about the missing inmate can contact the Marshals Service at 213.894.2485. 

