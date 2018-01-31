Inmate Walks Away from Minimum-Security Lompoc Federal Prison Complex

An inmate at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex's Satellite Prison Camp has fled from the facility and is being sought, U.S. Bureau of Prisons officials said Wednesday.

Carl Henderson, 47, left at approximately 1 p.m., according to spokeswoman Katina Heckard.

Henderson was described as black with black hair and and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

“The United States Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated,” Heckard said.

The missing inmate was sentenced in the Northern District of Ohio to spend 210 months, or more than 17 years, in federal prison for conspiracy to distributed PCP and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The Satellite Prison Camp, which houses 376 male inmates, is a minimum-security facility with the Federal Correctional Complex.

Prison camp inmates are considered walkaways since they are not housed within the security fencing that surrounds other facilities at the Lompoc site.

The complex also includes the low-security Federal Correctional Institution with 1,344 male inmates, and the medium-security U.S.Penitentiary with 879 male inmates.

