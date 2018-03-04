Inmate Walks Away from Minimum-Security Lompoc Federal Prison Camp

An inmate walked away early Sunday from the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Lompoc.

Mauricio Martinez, 29, was discovered missing at about 12:45 a.m., according to Katina Heckard, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman.

Martinez is serving a 15-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Heckard said.

He is described as Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-9 and approximately 240 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated.

The Satellite Prison Camp, which currently houses 387 male inmates, is a minimum-security facility within the Federal Correctional Complex.

Prison camp inmates are considered walkaways since they are not housed within the security fencing that surrounds other facilities at the Lompoc site.

The complex also includes the low-security Federal Correctional Institution with 1,344 male inmates, and the medium-security U.S.Penitentiary with 879 male inmates.

Anyone with information about Martinez's whereabouts is asked to contact U.S. Marshals Service at 213.894.2485.

