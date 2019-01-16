Innovation Expert Kevin Surace Joins BigSpeak’s Exclusive Roster

Surace and BigSpeak have worked together as partners for years, bringing his Silicon Valley style of innovation to companies around the world. Now, they have solidified their partnership with BigSpeak exclusively representing Surace for all speaking engagements.

Surace is a CEO, futurist, disruptive innovation speaker and creator of one of the first smartphones (AirCommunicator) and digital assistants (Mary).

Surace has disrupted every industry he has entered from communications to A.I. to building materials. He’s been named Inc. Magazine’s Entrepreneur of the Year, awarded CNBC’s Innovator of the Decade, and inducted into RIT’s Innovation Hall of Fame.

His personal brand of “edutainment” has been featured in some 15 TED and TEDx Talks.

In the construction and energy industries, he helped develop soundproof drywall (QuietRock), material with lower carbon footprints (EcoRock) and ultra-energy-efficient windows, which his company used to completely retrofit the Empire State Building in record time and under budget.

He was co-inventor of web-based multivariate reverse auctions, improving B2B commerce, and has now turned his attention back to AI. As CEO of Appvance.ai, Surace’s company is disrupting the software testing industry by reducing the need for human testers by 80 percent and improving software quality.

Surace is a renaissance man as a music director, producer, arranger and percussionist. In his latest project Big, Bold, and, Brassy, he serves as producer/conductor for a 27-piece orchestra featuring international jazz star Nicole Henry where they feature new high-power “disruptive” renditions of Broadway and pop tunes for corporate events (nhbroadway.com).

His 2AM at the Sands show, about a night in 1966 Vegas, just released a live album starring Broadway’s Andrew Samonsky (2amatthesands.com).

Surace’s work and accomplishments have been featured in Businessweek, Time, Fortune, Forbes, CNN, ABC, MSNBC and FOX News.

Learn more at https://www.bigspeak.com/disruptive-innovator-dont-know-kevin-surace/. For more about BigSpeak, visit www.bigspeak.com.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.