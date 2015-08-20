Inocencio Narez of Guadalupe, 1930–2015

Posted on August 20, 2015 | 12:30 p.m.

Source: Dudley Hoffman Mortuary

Inocencio Narez of Guadalupe passed away Aug. 16, 2015, joining the love of his life Rosa Narez.

Tata Chencho, as his grandchildren called him, was born March 28, 1930 to Epifanio and Jesusita Narez in Las Fuentes Ecuandureo, Michoacán, México.

As a young man, he served in the Mexican military.

Inocencio married Rosa on Feb. 2, 1951 and together they had seven children. He moved to the United States in 1966 and settled in the city of Guadalupe.

He worked as a irrigator for many years and even after his retirement, he could still be found working the land.

Inocencio enjoyed spending time with his family, especially loved spoiling his grandchildren. For fun, he enjoyed playing scratchers and was known to have luck on his side.

His love of the land was apparent to anyone who set foot in his backyard, because it always green and full of life.

Tata had a huge passion for soccer and never missed a game on television, especially if the Chivas de Guadalajara were playing.

Tata's house was always open to anyone who was in need. On holidays he would go to the Guadalupe train station, bring home those who had no family and no place to go and offered them a warm meal and company. At times he had a full house, but he didn't mind.

He will be remembered for his heart of gold.

Inocencio is survived by his children Maria, Jaime Sr. (Otilia), Armando (Lupe), Othon, Inocencio Jr. (Lisa), Leticia and Jose Luis; grandchildren Lannette, Rosie, Ruth, Jaime Jr. (Diana), Christopher, Sarah, Jazmin, Benjamin (Cheyanne), and Gabriel; great grandchildren Marisol, Jesse, Rubie, Charlie, Alejandro, Aleena, Elyes, Aubree, Raymond, Kylee, Ariana and Dakota; great-great granddaughter Gianna; sisters Gracia and Aurora and the Tapia, Quinonez, Contreras and Barragan families.

Inocencio was preceded in death by his wife Rosa Narez, grandson Alejandro "Chinito" Narez, daughter-in-law Lola Narez and siblings Leonor, Carmen, Rafael and Berna.

Visitation will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Aug. 19, 2015 followed by a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a Mass at 7 p.m.

