Inogen Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering

Inogen Inc. of Goleta on Tuesday announced the closing of 2,415,891 shares of its common stock at $21.50 per share in a secondary offering (including 315,116 shares that were offered and sold by the selling stockholders pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares).

All of the shares were sold by existing stockholders.

Inogen Inc. did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in this offering. The primary purposes of the offering were to facilitate an orderly distribution of shares and to increase the company's public float.

J.P. Morgan acted as sole book-running manager for the offering, William Blair acted as lead manager, and Leerink Partners and Needham & Company acted as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 29. A final prospectus related to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on the SEC's website.

A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Ave., Edgewood, N.Y. 11717, or by calling 866.803.9204.