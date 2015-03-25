Inogen of Goleta Announces Full Operation of New Manufacturing Facility in Texas

Inogen Inc., a Goleta-based medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the home-care setting, announced Wednesday that its new manufacturing facility in Richardson, Texas, is now operational supporting product manufacturing, packaging and logistics.

The 23,890-square-foot facility was leased in December for a term of approximately seven years for the purpose of expanding manufacturing capacity and lowering the company's average per square foot manufacturing cost.

The company will be converting its prior manufacturing space into office space to allow for the additions of sales, customer service, and billing personnel, as well as other administrative functions.

"We are pleased with the quick ramp we achieved in bringing this new manufacturing facility online," President/CEO Raymond Huggenberger said. "Our goal is a balance of infrastructure growth with cost control through scalable manufacturing, reliability improvements, optimizing asset utilization and reducing service costs.

"This additional manufacturing space has enabled us to begin to streamline our operations to increase production capacity, while at the same time, provide space for our expanding sales, support, and administrative functions as our business grows."