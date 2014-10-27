Inogen Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Public Offering by Selling Stockholder Stock

Inogen Inc., a Goleta-based medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the home-care setting, announced Monday the launch of a proposed secondary public offering of 2,100,775 shares of its common stock.

All of such shares will be offered and sold by certain stockholders of Inogen, and the selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from such offering. In addition, the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 315,116 shares of common stock.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Inogen will not sell any shares in the offering, nor will it receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.

J.P. Morgan is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering, William Blair is acting as lead manager, and Leerink Partners and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained (when available) at the SEC's website by clicking here or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Ave., Edgewood, NY 11717 or 866.803.9204.