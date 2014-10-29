Inogen Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

Inogen Inc. of Goleta announced on Wednesday the pricing of 2,100,775 shares of its common stock at $21.50 per share in a secondary offering.

All of the shares will be sold by existing stockholders. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 315,116 additional shares of common stock from the selling stockholders.

Inogen will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in this offering. The primary purposes of the offering are to facilitate an orderly distribution of shares and to increase the company's public float.

The offering is expected to close on or about Nov. 4, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. J.P. Morgan is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering, William Blair is acting as lead manager, and Leerink Partners and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained (when available) from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Ave., Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling 866.803.9204.