Inogen Announces Reimbursement for Inogen One G3 Product in France

Inogen Inc., a Goleta-based medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the home-care setting, announced Tuesday that the Inogen One G3 portable oxygen concentrator has received coverage for reimbursement within France.

The Department of Social Affairs and Health in France has added the Inogen One G3 to its list of reimbursable oxygen therapy products and services, as published in the Official Journal of the French Republic.

According to the publication, the Inogen One G3 is classified under long-term oxygen therapy for ambulation and requires a physician prescription. In like manner, the Inogen One G2 portable oxygen concentrator received similar coverage in France in mid-2013.

"Inogen's mission to provide freedom and independence to oxygen therapy users is a global mission," said Raymond Huggenberger, Inogen CEO."We're pleased with the decision by the French authorities to grant reimbursement coverage to the Inogen One G3 and by doing so, help improve access to innovative and independence restoring products for oxygen therapy users throughout France."

France is estimated to be the third-largest market in Europe, according to a research report by Global Industry Analysts Inc.