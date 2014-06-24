Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:15 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Inogen Inc. of Goleta Announces FDA Clearance of Home Oxygen Concentrator

By Inogen Inc. | June 24, 2014 | 8:24 a.m.

Inogen Inc. of Goleta announced Tuesday that it has received FDA clearance for an innovative home oxygen concentrator called the Inogen At Home.

The Inogen At Home is expected to be the lightest 5 liter per minute continuous flow oxygen concentrator on the market, when it is released for sale later this year.

At approximately 18 pounds, the Inogen At Home will be more than 10 to 20 pounds lighter than current oxygen concentrators from leading manufacturers with equivalent flow capacity.

Additionally, the Inogen At Home is expected to have the lowest power consumption of any 5 liter per minute continuous flow oxygen concentrator on the market, which should reduce the electricity cost for oxygen therapy patients. Other advancements made in the product include size and noise level reductions.

"Inogen set out to change the oxygen therapy market with our Inogen One family of products and in a similar fashion with the Inogen At Home, we intend to change the perception of oxygen concentrators used in the home," said Raymond Huggenberger, Inogen CEO. "We believe we have created a home concentrator with product attributes that will be patient preferred."

Inogen's release of the Inogen At Home combined with its award-winning Inogen One family of products positions the company with a complete product portfolio able to fulfill the clinical requirements of most oxygen therapy patients. While the Inogen One product line is clinically validated for 24/7 use, the Inogen At Home gives Inogen a compelling solution for nocturnal-only oxygen therapy patients that do not yet require a portable solution, which are estimated to represent 30 percent of total oxygen patients in the United States.

The Inogen At Home is planned to be released for sale later this year.

