Inogen Files Registration Statement with SEC for Initial Public Offering

By Byron Myers for Inogen | November 27, 2013 | 3:22 p.m.

Inogen Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

J.P. Morgan is acting as lead book-runner for the offering, Leerink Swann is acting as lead manager, and William Blair and Stifel are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Ave., Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866.803.9204.

— Byron Myers represents Inogen Inc.

