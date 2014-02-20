Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:27 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Inogen of Goleta Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

By Inogen Inc. | February 20, 2014 | 2:23 p.m.

Inogen Inc., based in Goleta, announced Thursday that it has closed its previously announced initial public offering of 4,411,763 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16 per share.

In connection with the initial public offering, Inogen offered 3,529,411 shares of common stock and certain selling stockholders offered 882,352 shares of common stock.

Inogen will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by selling stockholders. In addition, certain selling stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 661,764 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, which the underwriters have not yet exercised. The shares of common stock are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "INGN."

J.P. Morgan acted as sole book-running manager for the offering, Leerink Partners acted as lead manager, and William Blair and Stifel acted as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 12. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Ave., Edgewood, NY 11717, 866.803.9204.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

