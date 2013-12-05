Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Business

Inogen Releases Improved Inogen One G2 Oxygen Concentrator

By Byron Myers for Inogen | December 5, 2013 | 8:12 a.m.

Inogen announces an improved Inogen One G2 portable oxygen concentrator.

This improvement on the existing product comes as part of the company's greater plan to provide oxygen therapy to increase freedom and independence for oxygen therapy users.

The Inogen One G2 oxygen concentrator has been a mainstay in the Inogen family of products for years, and now produces 40% more oxygen at its highest setting than the original. The product improvements allow users more versatility to accommodate higher flow requirements.

The Inogen One G2 portable oxygen concentrator has been expanded from five flow settings to six, and offers the highest oxygen output of any portable oxygen concentrator of the same weight. This product improvement will allow oxygen users with higher flow requirements to achieve the independence & freedom that Inogen offers. In addition to increased oxygen delivery, the Inogen One G2 oxygen concentrator is now lighter at 7 pounds, while battery run time has been increased to up to five hours on a single battery and up to 10 hours on a double battery.

These product specifications apply to all new units purchased after Oct. 1.

"We are thrilled at the improvement of the Inogen One G2," Inogen CEO Raymond Huggenberger said. "We are constantly striving to build better products, and sometimes that means making changes for the better on existing products. The additional flow setting on the Inogen One G2 will ensure that many more oxygen users can reclaim their independence and mobility. It's definitely another milestone in our mission to help oxygen therapy patients breathe easier."

— Byron Myers represents Inogen.

