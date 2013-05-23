Inquisitive Canine: Tails from the Doghouse — Meet Hoss

[Note: This is a continuation of columns profiling local rescue dogs. We’ve handpicked these dogs in the hopes of finding them loving homes. We encourage you to ask questions and add your own parenting tips in the comments.]

Bow-Wow Bio

Hoss is a handsome, fun-loving, strapping inquisitive canine who’s full of life and a happy-go-lucky personality. Although he is abundant on strength and grace, there’s no shortage of his puppy-like behavior — outgoing, playful and social. Whether it be people or other dogs, Hoss enjoys meeting, greeting and being part of almost any social network.

In addition to his jovial qualities, shelter staff and volunteers have described Hoss as being athletic and quite the sportsman. He enjoys hanging out with other dogs (big and small), playing with toys and frolicking in the grass while soaking up the sunshine.

If that isn’t enough, Hoss is also motivated to learn! He has been taught a few handy basics such as “sit,” “down” and walking nicely on leash, as well as some fun tricks that any pet parent would be proud of. (Can’t help but love and appreciate that, right?)

Canine 411

» Name: Hoss

» Breed: Labrador mix

» Gender: Male

» Age: 3

» Weight: 89 gorgeous pounds of

» Location: Santa Barbara County Animal Services

From the Dog Trainer’s Notepad

Want Hoss as part of your family? Try these tips:

» Establish expectations: Initially, decide what you want and what you expect from Hoss, then develop a plan of action to teach him what you’d like him to learn. Having a general foundation of skills and being motivated to participate in learning will help pet parents reach any training and behavior goals they initiate. Keep in mind it will take some time for Hoss to adjust to life within a home environment and outside the conditions of a shelter, therefore we encourage adopters to be realistic and patient.

» Know your animal: Hoss is playful, social and strong. He enjoys interacting with people and dogs of all ages and sizes. It is important that adopters find safe and fulfilling ways for Hoss to utilize his energy. Play sessions, doggy daycare, play groups, training classes, DIY training, walks or runs on the beach, visiting with friends and family, and maybe even becoming a Canine Good Citizen are all considerable options for his personal agenda.

» Figure out a behavior baseline: Having the experience spending time with dedicated volunteers, attending off-site events, and socializing with other dogs and people of all ages, Hoss has had the opportunity to develop a nice arsenal of good manners and social skills. He enjoys learning, which means it’ll be easy for his new family to teach him what they want, and where and when they want it!

» Reward with recognition: To assist in maintaining and teaching Hoss about his new home life, we encourage those in his care to focus in on and acknowledge everything he does that they want and like. Whether it’s sitting nicely to greet, playing well with other dogs or going potty in the No. 1 spot (no pun intended), it’s important to show acknowledgement when Hoss has made good choices.

Pawsitive Mutt Match?

If you think Hoss is the guy for you, please contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services to arrange a meet-and-greet.

Bonus: The shelter staff folks are eager to find Hoss his forever family and therefore have decided to waive his adoption fees — that’s a savings of $110!He comes neutered with current vaccines and medical records, along with four free training sessions (offered through their facility). The only payment requested is for his microchip and license, to help keep him safe.

— Dear Inquisitive Canine/Tails from the Doghouse is written by Joan Mayer and her trusty sidekick, Poncho. Joan is a certified professional dog trainer and human-canine relationship coach. Poncho is a 10-pound mutt that knows a lot about canine and human behavior. Their column is known for its simple common-sense approach to dog training and behavior, as well as its entertaining insight into implementing proven techniques that reward both owner and dog. Joan is also the founder of The Inquisitive Canine, where her love-of-dog training approach highlights the importance of understanding canine behavior. If you or your dog have questions about behavior, training or life with each other, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .