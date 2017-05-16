Inspectors Find Deficiencies at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Despite threat of Medicare cutoff, flaws noted in survey have since been resolved, CEO says

An inspection led to a 128-page report citing numerous deficiencies at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, with two regulatory agencies threatening to terminate the facility's Medicare and Medi-Cal coverage.

But Chief Executive Officer Jim Raggio said Tuesday that all the deficiencies — most of which involved violations of policies or technicalities — have been corrected.

“None of this has anything to do with patient care,” Raggio said. “I would send my mother, my father, my child, myself, my wife — and I have — to this organization.”

The March letter gives hospital officials until June 8 to fix the flaws identified in pharmaceutical services, food and dietetic services, infection control, quality assurance and performance improvement and governing body.

The statement of deficiencies came from the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, with representatives conducting a survey between Feb. 6 and 10.

The hospital is awaiting a re-check expected any day.

“If they walked in today, I am 100 percent confident they would find this place fully compliant with all CMS standards,” Raggio said.

Among flaws inspectors noted was an unattended computer screen revealing a patient’s health information, food stored at improper temperatures, lack of proper documentation on medications, incorrect environmental conditions for the hospital and more.

Other deficiencies cite lack of training, failure to tell a patient about advance directives, and improper handling of results for a germ-free are that had two positive tests for microorganisms.

“There must be an effective governing body that is legally responsible for the conduct of the hospital,” the report noted.

“This condition is not met, as evidenced by: Based on observation, interview, record and document review, the hospital failed to effectively govern the activities and conduct of the hospital's operation in order to provide safe and quality health care in accordance with the Governing Body Bylaws…,” the report added.

More than one deficiency noted in the recent inspection had gone unnoticed in prior checks, Raggio said.

This time, the 7-year-old hospital building was noted for a fire alarm hidden behind an open door. To fix it, the door now has several bright red stickers to highlight the emergency equipment’s location.

One deficiency cited temperatures in an operating room being slightly too cold, according to hospital policy. But Raggio said a lengthy surgery may prompt a physician to change the room temperature.

“Our policy didn’t match our practice,” Raggio said, adding the policy has since been changed to allow lowering temperatures in certain situations.

Another deficiency criticized emergency supply meals, noting the facility had peanut butter and jelly but lacked a recipe for how much should be used.

Meanwhile, Raggio said hospitals undergo surveys on a regular basis — this was the fourth conducted in the past 12 months and none of the others raised the same level of concerns.

Lompoc’s hospital is operated by a special district with a five-person board of directors. Raggio has led the organization since 1998, but has worked for the district since 1980.

“We have a tremendous staff. They’re highly motivated. We’re focused on providing the best care to the patients and we do,” Raggio said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.