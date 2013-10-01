Installation Begins Wednesday of Traffic Detection Loops on Highway 225 at Las Positas/Modoc

A project to install new traffic detection loops on Highway 225 at the Las Positas Bridge and Modoc Road in Santa Barbara will begin Wednesday.

The project will include grinding the existing pavement at the intersections, replacing the existing magnetic loop system with an advanced detection system, and then repaving and striping the intersections.

Most of the work will occur during the overnight hours between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. However, motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes 24/7 in order to reduce congestion.

During work hours, detours will be established directing motorists onto Modoc Road for access to the Highway 101 on/off ramps at Mission Street and La Cumbre Street. There will be one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers when work is occurring on Modoc Road. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed five minutes.

The contractor for this $270,000 project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. The project is expected to be completed by mid-October. This section of Highway 225 will be relinquished to the City of Santa Barbara.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

— Laurie Baima is a public affairs coordinator for Caltrans.