Installation of Sign Panels on Highway 101 to Continue from Santa Barbara to Goleta

A project to replace overhead sign panels and light fixtures on Highway 101 from Milpas Street to Fairview Avenue will continue on Sunday, March 1 with the following lane/ramp closures, weather permitting:

» Intermittent overnight lane and ramp closures will occur at various locations Sunday night through Friday morning on northbound Highway 101 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and on southbound Highway 101 from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m.

» These ramp closures will not exceed two to three hours while lane closures on Highway 101 will occur intermittently in various locations. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at any time unless it is necessary to ensure worker safety.

All overhead sign panels from Fairview Avenue to Milpas Street are being replaced with reflective signs to increase visibility in wet or foggy conditions. To further increase nighttime visibility and reduce energy consumption and replacement costs, all of the lighting fixtures on these overhead sign’s from Fairview Avenue to Milpas Street will be retrofitted with Inductive Sign Lights and electroliers near the Castillo Street ramps will receive LED lights.

These new electroliers will be tested for 24/7 for a five-day period. These LED lights will use 90 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs, last 40 times longer while producing the same level of light.

This project will add 12 additional lights to improve nighttime visibility on southbound Highway 101 from the Ortega Street pedestrian bridge to the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Castillo Street.

Reflective strips have been installed on the median barrier and metal beam guard railings to improve nighttime delineation in select locations, while “no pedestrian crossing” signs will be added at on/off ramps to deter pedestrians from accessing Highway 101.

These improvements are intended to reduce the pattern of nighttime collisions along this section of Highway 101. The contractor for this $555,000 safety project is Traffic Development Services of Moorpark. This project is expected to be completed in April.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.